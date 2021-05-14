INEC sets for emergency meeting after offices’ fire setbacks

Following rising fire incidents at its offices nationwide, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that plans have been concluded to hold an emergency meeting involving critical stakeholders, particularly all Resident Electoral Commissioners across the counrtry.

It added that the meeting scheduled for next week would bordered on the next line of action to be taken by the electoral body and how to devise a method that would ensure top-notch security around its facilities nationwide.

INEC Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, adding that all RECs would be summoned in Abuja on May 19 for the meeting aimed at repositioning the electoral umpire security architecture.

He added that the move followed successive attacks on the commission facilities, including its office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, INEC’s Headquarters in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, and INEC’s office in Enugu State.

“Following the attack in Abia State, the commission resolved to convene an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security next week to discuss this disturbing trend. The latest destruction of the commission’s physical infrastructure and electoral facilities in Enugu State calls for an immediate review of the measures necessary to secure INEC’s assets across the states,” the statement partly read.

“Consequently, the Commission is convening an emergency meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners on Wednesday, 19th May 2021, in Abuja ahead of the meeting of ICCES.

“Meanwhile, the commission is determined to continue to discharge its responsibilities, including the conclusion of the expansion of voters’ access to Polling Units, resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration, capacity-building activities, the review of the draft Strategic Plan 2022-2026, engagement with stakeholders as well as all scheduled and pending elections,” the statement said.

