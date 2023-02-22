INEC sends sensitive electoral materials to council offices ahead 2023 poll

As part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced early movement of sensitive electoral materials to the over 700 local government area offices, to fast-track the electoral process ahead of the presidential and national assembly election on Saturday.

The electoral umpire received the materials from the branches of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) across the 36 states and has started handing them over to its officials at the councils for onward distribution to the polling units.

INEC commenced the exercise on Wednesday in Lagos State and other states, so as to end the hitches that often limit early arrival of electoral materials in the country.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Segun Agbaje, who received and overseed the distribution process, stated that INEC is ready for Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

Agbaje, after accessing the materials, stated that the sensitive electoral materials were secure and intact, stressing that all logistics have been provided to ensure that they arrived safely at different locations across Lagos.

The collection of the sensitive materials and distribution to Electoral Officers for onward takeoff to various INEC Local Government Offices took place at the CBN, Marina amid heavy security.

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, said the force is not encountering any challenges so far and they envisage the process will go on smoothly.

Security operatives, election observers, and other critical stakeholders witnessed the exercise which is a major exercise leading up to the elections.

In Ekiti State, the sensitive materials were now being sorted for distribution at the CBN premises, Ado the Ekiti, the state capital.

The arrangements of the materials for the election are taking place under the watch of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, party representatives, monitors, and observers.

Men of the Nigeria police and other uniform men are also within the premises to ensure maximum security.

