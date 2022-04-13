INEC removes over 1.3M voters from register ahead 2023 election

Over 1.3 million Nigerians hoping to exercise their fundamental rights during Ekiti and Osun governorship elections and the 2023 poll may have to jettison the ambition after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that their identities have been removed from its register over irregularities.

The over 1.3 million people whose registrations were declared by INEC invalid were among the 2,523,458 persons who completed their registrations in the first quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The invalid voters represent about 45 percent of the total number of persons that registered in the first and second quarters of the CVR exercise and not the entire register of voters.

Among the 1.3 million, at least 106,280 voters were from Ekiti and Osun States and they were found for contravening the guidelines on registration.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, who gave the statistics during a press conference at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, said the infraction happened in all the states of the Federation.

“The figure (completed registrations) for the 3rd quarter has not been unveiled while the 4th quarter registration is ongoing. For this period the completed registration stood at 2, 523, 458. The valid stood at 1,390,519. The invalid stood at 1, 126, 359 representing 44.6%.

“This figure for the third quarter has not been released and the 4th quarter is ongoing. In the end, these figures will be added to the already 84, 004,084 registered voters,” the chairman added.

He, meanwhile, disclosed that a total of over 1.8 million Permanent Voter Card (PVCs) have been printed and were now ready for distribution across the country.

Of this number, 1,390,519 PVCs were for genuine new registrants while 464,340 PVCs were for verified applicants that requested for transfer and replacement of cards.

While disclosing that the cards would be delivered to the state offices across the country during the Easter holiday, the chairman stressed that the PVCs would be handed over to the actual owners in person immediately after the holiday.

According to him, no PVC will be collected by proxy. I must reiterate that the available cards only cover those who registered in the First and Second Quarters of the exercise.

“The Commission wishes to assure those who registered between January and March 2022 as well as those who are doing so right now that their PVCs will be ready for collection long before the 2023 General Election”, Mahmud added.

