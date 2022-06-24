INEC removes Lawan, Akpabio, Umahi names from 2023 senatorial candidates’ lists

Hopes of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to represent their various states at the national assembly next year have may have hit the rock after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) excluded their identities of candidates vying for various positions at the federal level that were published across the country.

The trio, who were hoping to contest for the senatorial seat in Yobe, Ebonyi, and Akwa-Ibom states, after losing their presidential primary to Lagos state former governor, Bola Tinubu, during the All Progressives Congress (APC) special congress held in Abuja, were denied by the electoral umpire for not contesting the poll.

Speaking on a popular television political programme on Friday, INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said the commission is not obligated to publish the name of candidates that did not emerge from a valid party primary.

Okoye added that INEC has not published the final list of validly nominated candidates and that what was published was for everyone to know who would be representing them.

“If a political party submits to the INEC the name of a candidate that did not emerge from party primaries or did not emerge from valid party primaries, the commission is not obligated to publish the name of such a candidate,” he said.

“The final list of validly nominated candidates will be published by INEC on the 20th day of September, 2022. And that is for presidential and national assembly candidates.

“What the Commission has published, as of today, complies with Section 29(3) of the electoral act which says that the moment political parties comply with the provision of Section 29 (1) of the electoral act in terms of the submission of its validly nominated candidates, that the Commission shall publish the personal particulars of such candidates in the constituencies where the candidates intend to contest the election.

“In other words, for instance for a senatorial candidate, if a senatorial district covers four local governments, we will publish the personal particulars of such a candidate in the four local governments.

“So that is exactly what we have done. And we published the personal particulars of candidates that emerged from valid party primaries. And that’s what the law says we should do.

“So, if the name of any candidate was not published, or if the personal particulars of any candidate was not published today, the implication is that such a candidate did not emerge from valid party primaries.”

