INEC removes Kano lawmaker’s name from Reps-elect list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed the name of the embattled majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, from the list of elected National Assembly members from Kano State.

INEC said that the lawmaker was declared winner of Doguwa/Tudunwada constituency by returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Yakasai, under duress from the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Doguwa was declared winner of the poll conducted on February 25 by the umpire after he polled 39,732 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yushau Abdullahi of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) who polled 34,798 votes.

The electoral body removed the embattled lawmaker’s name on Tuesday after releasing names of elected lawmakers and those to be handed their Certificate o Return in Abuja.

In the list posted on its official social media handle, INEC stated that the declaration made by the returning officer was done under duress, and due to that, Doguwa’s name has been removed from the list of election winners.

The development came barely 24 hours after Doguwa was granted bail by a chief magistrates’ court in Kano after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of several persons and burning of the Secretariat of NNPP in the just concluded general election.

It remains to be seen what the next steps will be in this ongoing saga, but one thing is certain: the battle for the Doguwa/Tudunwada federal Constituency seat is far from over.

