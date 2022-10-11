INEC removes 2.7M double registrations from system

Ahead of next year’s general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that over 2.7 million eligible voters have been removed from its record for engaging in double registration across the country.

INEC also disclosed that new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) would be made available by November for new voters that concluded the exercise without engaging in irregularities.

The Chairman, INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, disclosed the number of voters removed from its database on Tuesday at a National Endowment for Democracy event in Washington DC, United States.

Yakubu said 2.7 million double registrations were discovered during the just concluded Continuous Voters Registration (CVRs) exercise conducted by the commission and they were removed after their discovery.

According to him, about 50 percent of the new PVCs were ready but were yet to be sent to the collection centres for onward distributions to the electorates.

He also raised concerns about the rising levels of insecurity across the country, stressing that the Commission has its fingers crossed.

“It is a perennial issue because, at the end of the day, it is not new but the dimension of the insecurity is new in the sense that in the past, it was localised or confined to a particular part of the country – the North-East but now, it is more widespread.

“We are keeping our eyes, particularly, on the North-West and the South-Eastern part of the country. Elections are conducted by human beings. We worry about the security of our officials, materials, and even the voters themselves. Without them, elections cannot be conducted. ”

The INEC chief, however, said that the commission has spoken to the security agencies to nip the attacks in the bud before 2023 general election.

He disclosed that the security agencies have assured that the situation would be curbed before the elections so as to prevent any action that could halt the democratic processes in the country.

