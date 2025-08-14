INEC relocates registration centres from four Borno LGs over insecurity

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has relocated its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centres from four local government areas in Borno State to safer locations in Maiduguri due to persistent security threats.

The electoral body said the decision was made to protect its staff, equipment, and prospective voters in areas where insecurity has rendered normal operations unsafe.

According to INEC, the move will ensure that residents of the affected LGAs can still participate in the voter registration exercise without risking their lives.

The Borno State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abubakar Ahmad, explained that the affected LGAs are Abadam, Guzamala, Kala-Balge, and Marte.

Registration centres for these councils will now operate from designated venues within Maiduguri metropolis, including Baga Road, the Fire Service Department at 1,000 Housing Estate, Goni Kachalari Primary School, and Kachamai.

“For reasons of security and safety, registration for these four LGAs will be conducted only in Maiduguri,” Ahmad said.

The commissioner on Thursday, disclosed that the CVR exercise will run in three phases, from August 18, 2025, to August 30, 2026.

Phase one will begin with online pre-registration, before physical registration starts on August 25, 2025, at INEC’s state and local government offices across Borno.

Ahmad urged eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the process, noting that services will include fresh registration for those turning 18, replacement of lost or damaged PVCs, transfer of voter information for those who have relocated, collection of unclaimed PVCs, and updating of details for voters whose cards failed verification in the last polls.

He also assured persons with disabilities that special provisions would be made to ensure the exercise is accessible.

“We encourage everyone, including those with disabilities, to come forward. This is your chance to be part of the democratic process,” he added.