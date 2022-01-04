INEC releases timetable for Ekiti 2022 governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State governorship election.

Aside from the timetable released by the headquarters, the electoral body also published the Notice of Election at the Commission’s state office in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said that the notice was in line with Section 30 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, adding that the provision mandates INEC to give Notice of Election not later than 90 days to the governorship election.

Yakubu, through a statement by his spokesperson, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said that the collection of Forms EC9 and EC9B by political parties will commence on January 4.

According to him, conduct of party primaries and resolution of disputes will hold from January 4 to 29, while the online submission of Forms EC9 and EC9B will take place on February 4.

He added that the move was per the timetable and schedule of activities for the poll released last year by the commission.

The timetable states: “February 11, 2022 – publication of particulars of candidates by the Commission. February 25 – last day for withdrawal by candidates/replacement of withdrawn candidates.

“March 11 – last day for submission of nomination forms (EC13B) by political parties. March 20 – commencement of campaign in public by political parties.

“March 19 – publication of official Register of Voters for the election by the Commission. May 19 – publication of the final list of candidates by the Commission.

“June 3 – publication of notice of poll by the Commission and last day for the submission of names of polling agents by political parties.

“June 16 – last day for the campaign by political parties. June 18 – day of election.”

