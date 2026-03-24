INEC releases draft rules to strengthen 2027 election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has introduced a revised draft of its 2026 regulations for political parties, aiming to strengthen internal processes and improve electoral credibility ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, emphasised that the proposed framework seeks to reinforce transparency within party structures, stressing that credible elections depend heavily on how candidates emerge before the polls.

He said, “We gather not only to discuss the newly drafted INEC Regulation and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2026, but also to reaffirm our collective commitment to enhancing the democratic process in Nigeria. Credible elections begin long before polling day; they begin in the transparency of the processes that produce the candidates.”

The draft was presented on Tuesday at a consultative session with party leaders in Abuja, where Amupitan explained that the review aligns with the Electoral Act 2026 and addresses gaps identified in earlier regulatory frameworks.

He noted that the revision was informed by an evaluation of the 2022 guidelines, supported by empirical data, including findings from the Political Party Performance Index, which exposed a “disturbing gap between party constitutions and grassroots realities.”

According to him, the updated rules cover key areas such as party registration, mergers, internal administration, primaries, campaign conduct, financial accountability, and conditions for deregistration, with particular attention on reforming candidate nomination processes.

“These guidelines aim to sanitise party primaries and end opaque processes that impose unpopular candidates, fuelling voter apathy and avoidable litigation,” he said, adding that new provisions also address campaign finance under the Electoral Act 2026.

Amupitan warned that preparations for the 2027 elections are operating within tight timelines, noting that presidential and National Assembly polls are fixed for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027, requiring “surgical precision.”

He further stated that the framework introduces measurable targets to boost participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities, stressing, “INEC remains a neutral umpire, but we are no longer passive observers to the erosion of democratic values.”

However, concerns emerged from the Inter-Party Advisory Council, whose chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, cautioned that aspects of the Electoral Act 2026 could undermine the credibility of the upcoming elections if unresolved.

“Critical issues, if not urgently addressed, could jeopardise the success of the 2027 General Election,” he said, adding, “Rather than advancing our democratic journey, it represents a significant regression,” while insisting that “the choice of candidate selection methods remains an internal affair of political parties.”