INEC releases 93M voters’ register, turns down request for 2023 election postponement

The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmud Yakubu, has released a register containing over 93 million eligible voters for the 2023 general elections, just as he turned down requests to adjust the timetable for the poll.

Yakubu disclosed that over 44 million of the registered voters were females while over 49 million were males that have registered to cast their vote during upcoming poll in the country.

According to him, of the total registered voters, the number of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 stood at 37,060,399, representing 39.65 percent of total registered voters while the elderly between the ages of 50 and 69 stood at 17,700,270, representing 18.94 percent of total registered voters.

Yakubu released the register on Wednesday during a meeting with the leadership of the 18 political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He disclosed that the commission has intensified efforts to further ease distribution and collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) across the country.

Meanwhile, he insisted that the dates earlier announced by the commission would not change, assuring Nigerians that INEC was ready to conduct the election next month.

Accordingly, the commission does not contemplate any postponement of the election date, all necessary arrangement are ongoing.

The INEC boss said with the presentation of voter register, the commission has successfully implemented 11 out of the 14 activities scheduled for the 2023 general elections.

In attendance at the meeting include leaders of the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, the New Nigeria People’s Party, amongst others.

