INEC rejects appeal to adjust 2023 elections timetable

Following appeals from political parties for an adjustment in the 2023 general election timetable, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that the dates and time fixed for activities to hold before, during and after the poll would not be changed.

INEC said that the time for any adjustments had elapsed and that all political parties should schedule their activities to align with the timetable released many weeks ago in accordance with the country’s electoral law.

It noted that the timetable, before, when and after being fixed, was communicated to all parties and was approved as better without any objections and that they should keep to it.

MORE DETAILS SOON

