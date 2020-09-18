INEC reiterates commitment for credible election, says no disenfranchisement amongst voters

Few hours to Edo gubernatorial election, the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reiterated its commitment for credible voting in the electoral process, promises that no one would be disenfranchised in polling units.

It stated that no registered voter would be disenfranchise irrespective of the time factor, saying that as long as the voter is at the polling unit, he/ she is eligible to cast a vote till the process ends.

As reported, the exercise is expected to start by 8:30am and ends by 2:30 pm which had served as a measure to fast-track the electoral processes would have it elongated so as to come up with a credible and satisfying result.

The National Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, who disclosed the development said that as long as a registered voter comes to the Polling Unit before 2:30 pm they will be allowed to vote regardless of how long the process takes.

Speaking to newsmen in an interview on Friday in Abuja, Okoye explained that the umpire has taken steps put in place modalities to ensure a smooth run for the Edo governorship election which is set to hold on Saturday.

He said that the commission is organising election the first time in the midst of the COVID-19 era and it is also the first time that a peace accord is being signed ahead of a governorship election.

“No registered voter who comes to the Polling Unit Tomorrow will be disenfranchised,”

“We are looking forward to tomorrow with cautious optimism and are confident that our message relating to voting in safety has permeated the nooks and crannies of Edo State.” the INEC boss lamented

According to him, the umpire has created sufficient awareness for the COVID-19 guidelines in the weeks leading up the election and anyone who does otherwise, will not be allowed to participate.

“We are confident that so many of the voters are already aware of the fact that if they come to the Polling Unit without a face mask or covering, they will not be allowed to vote.

“We have emphasized this over and over, the first thing our voters are going to do is to apply the infrared thermometers that have been supplied to every Polling Unit on election day. Every voter will undergo that particular procedure of the use of infrared thermometers to check people’s temperature,” he said.

Okoye reiterated that any voter who is on the outer queue by 2:30 pm will be allowed to vote even if the voting takes up to 5:00 pm, in other words, any voter who comes to the polling unit after 2:30 pm will not be allowed into the queue but those who are already there will be allowed to vote even if the voting takes up to 6:00 pm.