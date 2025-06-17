INEC registers two political parties seeking to unseat APC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered two additional political parties, bringing the number of officially recognised platforms ahead of the 2027 general election to over 15.

The newly registered parties, Independent Democrats (ID) and the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), will now join existing platforms, including major parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), in fielding candidates for what is expected to be a highly contested election.

Their registration comes at a time when opposition parties are intensifying efforts to form a united coalition aimed at unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming polls.

In an official statement signed by the Commission’s Secretary, A.C. Ogakwu, INEC confirmed the approval of the parties’ constitutions, manifestos, logos/flags, and lists of National Executive Officers.

According to the Commission, the development aligns with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), reinforcing its commitment to democratic inclusiveness and citizens’ right to political association.

“With this registration, both parties are now legally empowered to operate and participate in the nation’s electoral processes,” the statement read.

INEC further reiterated its resolve to maintain a fair and open political environment that fosters representative democracy in Nigeria.

The electoral umpire, last week, faced backlash from the Movement of the People (MOP), a political group inspired by the legacy of Afrobeat legend and activist Fela Kuti, which accused the Commission of deliberately frustrating efforts by emerging parties to gain recognition.

Despite claiming to have fulfilled all legal requirements, the group alleged that INEC refused to approve its registration both before and after the 2023 general election.

In light of recent developments, some citizens are beginning to wonder whether the latest approvals were triggered by mounting criticism that INEC is deliberately delaying the registration process for certain political groups.

Political observers, meanwhile, believe that the inclusion of ID and PDM in Nigeria’s growing multiparty system will provide voters with broader choices as the country moves closer to the next general election.