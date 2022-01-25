INEC records voters registration surge ahead 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission has recorded total number of 5,173,335 voters during its fresh registration in the third quarter of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration across Nigeria.

INEC stated that 2,665,421 registrants had completed online and physical registration exercise which comprised of 1,344,813 males, and 1,320,608 females.

During its weekly update in Abuja Yesterday, the electoral body stated that CVR for Quarter 3, Week 3, indicated that 24,723 of the figure were Persons Living With Disabilities and 1,854,371 were youth between the ages of 18 and 34.

It also noted that of the 2,665,421 persons that had completed their registration, 1,092,742 did it online, while 1,572,679 did physical registration, adding that the update revealed that INEC had received 8,550,561 applications.

According to the electoral body, the total figure included applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards and update of voter information records, among others.

Also, Gender distribution of the applications revealed that 4,572,235 were male and 3,978,326 were female, while 87,733 of the applications were from PWDS across all categories

