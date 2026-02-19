INEC records 1.2m new registrations in ongoing CVR

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reported a significant surge in voter enrollment during its ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, with 1,228,648 Nigerians successfully completing registration in the second phase as of the latest update.

This represents a notable increase from the 884,737 registrations recorded at the end of the previous week, reflecting growing public participation in the nationwide drive to update the electoral roll ahead of future elections.

The milestone was achieved as of February 13, 2026, across Nigeria during Phase II, Week Six of the CVR process, aimed at expanding voter access, incorporating newly eligible citizens, and strengthening democratic participation ahead of upcoming polls.

INEC shared the statistics via its official X platform on Thursday, noting that 673,124 applicants initiated registration through the online pre-registration portal, while 555,524 completed their enrollment in person at designated physical centers nationwide.

Women accounted for the majority of new registrants, with 696,891, or 57 percent, of total completions.

States leading in registrations included Jigawa, Lagos, and Sokoto, demonstrating strong regional engagement in securing Permanent Voter Cards and exercising civic rights.

The commission emphasized that the hybrid online-and-physical registration model has been effective in promoting wider inclusion and timely updates to the national voters’ register.

This development aligns with INEC’s commitment to maintaining an accurate and inclusive electoral database, while encouraging all eligible Nigerians to register before the exercise concludes.