INEC recognizes Wike PDP faction leadership

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognized the Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) as the party’s authentic leadership.

The party’s leadership has been listed on INEC’s website, with Abdulrahman Mohammed named as the national chairman.

Mohammed and other NWC members were elected by consensus during the national convention held yesterday at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, which was attended by over 2,500 delegates.

The recognition follows a series of legal rulings, including a Federal High Court judgment directing INEC to acknowledge the Mohammed-led National Caretaker Committee.

INEC’s decision is expected to strengthen the faction’s position, enabling it to organize future national conventions and consolidate its influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

The move comes as the rival Tanimu Turaki-led faction continues to appeal the court judgment. The faction has described INEC’s recognition as unconstitutional and provocative, and it has vowed to pursue its legal challenge at the Supreme Court.