Friday, October 3, 2025
INEC recognizes Hussaini as Zamfara AA chairman

By Awoniyi Ademide

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised Shehu Hussaini, popularly known as Wazirin Kucheri, as the legitimate chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) in Zamfara State, ending the prolonged leadership tussle that had divided the party for months.

INEC’s recognition resolves a longstanding internal conflict that had threatened the party’s unity and progress, while also restoring confidence among members caught in the dispute.

The commission’s decision follows a court ruling that upheld the executives aligned with the party’s national chairman, Adekunle Omaje, a development that ultimately led to Hussaini’s confirmation as the state chairman.

Reacting to the development on Friday, Hussaini described the recognition as a victory for justice and the rule of law.

“The commission has affirmed the legitimate leadership of our great party, and this will allow us to focus on strengthening our base across Zamfara,” he said.

APC members reject state police amid bandits attacks
Rivers varsity bans sign out ceremony for graduating students

