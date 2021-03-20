INEC puts Ekiti-East by-election on hold indefinitely

Following the violence recorded during the Ekiti-East constituency bye-election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the suspension of the electoral processes indefinitely.

INEC stated under the current security challenge, the safety of electoral officials, security personnel, and election materials as well as credibility of the process cannot be guaranteed

The election was scheduled by the commission after the former lawmaker representing the constituency at the State House of Assembly, Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa, passed on, leaving the seat vacant.

Apparently not satisfied with the turn of events, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Tella Adeniran, announced the development on Saturday but did not include the date for resumption of the exercise in the state.

Adeniran, who argued that the exercise started perfectly earlier, stated that the voting process was disrupted and that the best solution to ensure protection was to suspend the poll pending the restoration of peace across the constituency.

Explaining that the State Commissioner of Police is fully aware of the situation, Afeniran said it is unfortunate that in spite of the efforts of the Commission in giving Nigerians free, fair, credible, and inclusive election, some people appear to be unprepared for an improved electoral process.

“The situation is such that, a conducive environment no longer exists for further electoral activity at the Polling Units and the Collation centers. “In view of this development, the Commission has suspended the election forthwith”, he declared.