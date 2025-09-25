INEC promotes 471 staff ahead Anambra, other polls

As part of measures to fill the vacuum left by retired staffs, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the promotion of 471 staff after meeting the requirements for the new offices.

This move, as gathered, is aimed at boosting efficiency and strengthening manpower to ensure credible, free, and fair elections across the country.

The promotion came as the electoral umpire intensifies preparation for the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, and the party primaries for the Ekiti and Osun governorship polls.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, revealed that the decision to elevate the staff was based on the recommendations of the Appointment, Promotion, and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) and was carried out in accordance with the Commission’s Staff Conditions of Service.

According to the statement, “The Commission held its regular weekly meeting today, Thursday 25th September 2025. The meeting, chaired by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election, the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the conduct of party primaries for the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections.

“In addition, the meeting approved the 2025 promotion of 471 deserving junior staff (GL 03-06) of the Commission on the recommendation of the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) in line with the Staff Conditions of Service.

“A total of 515 staff were shortlisted for the exercise, out of which 214 met the requirements for promotion to GL07, 134 to GL06, 106 to GL05 and 17 to GL04.

“The promotion of junior staff concludes the first phase of the exercise. Next is the promotion of senior staff, which has also commenced in earnest.

Staff promotion is a routine exercise.”

Olumekun reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to regular, merit-based promotions and the overall welfare of its workforce.

He encouraged all staff to remain dedicated to their duties, particularly in the discharge of responsibilities related to elections and other electoral activities, stressing that their collective efforts are vital to sustaining the credibility and integrity of the nation’s democratic process.