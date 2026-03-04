INEC presents certificates to six council chairmen after FCT polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to the re-elected Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Christopher Maikalangu, and his deputy, Mohammed Nadabo, alongside other winners of the recent Federal Capital Territory area council polls.

The presentation marks the formal closure of the electoral cycle, with successful candidates now set to assume office following what officials described as a credible and transparent process.

In total, six area council chairmen and their vice chairmen, as well as 62 councillors across the FCT, received certificates confirming their mandates.

The event took place on Wednesday at the commission’s office in Abuja, where the FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner, Aminu Idris, congratulated the beneficiaries of the February 21 elections.

“On behalf of the Commission, I congratulate all of you on your victory at the polls. I urge you to regard your mandates as a call to serve the people,” Idris said, adding, “Your election reflects the trust reposed in you by the electorate. I encourage you to discharge your duties with a strong sense of responsibility and work tirelessly to address the needs of your constituents.”

Speaking after collecting his certificate, Maikalangu described the moment as the “final bus stop” in the process and pledged that 80 per cent of projects under his new tenure would target rural communities. “When you talk about local government, you are talking about local people. As usual, I will prioritise rural areas because most of our activities are concentrated there,” he said.

He added, “I thank the people for their votes, and I will repay them with the dividends of democracy,” noting that infrastructure would be tailored to the needs of each ward, including Kabusa and Garki, which he said require focused intervention.

Vice Chairman-elect Mohammed Nadabo assured residents of inclusiveness, stating, “In some wards, the priority may be water; in others, it could be education or infrastructure. We understand these differences and will act based on available resources to avoid creating unrealistic expectations.”