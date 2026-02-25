INEC orders investigation into FCT poll lapses

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has ordered an investigation into personnel linked to operational lapses during the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council elections, warning that those found culpable will face sanctions.

He also revealed that transport providers blamed for delays in moving electoral materials to Kwali Area Council would be blacklisted, as the commission seeks to address concerns arising from the exercise.

The review forms part of a broader assessment of recent electoral activities, including council polls in the FCT and by-elections conducted in Rivers and Kano states.

Amupitan spoke on Wednesday at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at INEC’s headquarters in Abuja, four days after Saturday’s elections. He stated that staff responsible for shortfalls in Kuje and Kabusa would be investigated and punished if found guilty.

All 36 state commissioners, along with the FCT commissioner, attended the session, which also served as a platform to provide feedback on preparations for the 2027 general election.

The Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions (FOSIEC) was present on a courtesy visit, with its leader noting that the engagement aims to strengthen collaboration and improve the conduct of local government elections nationwide.