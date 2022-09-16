INEC may deny over 10m Nigerians voting rights during 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may deny over 10 million Nigerians voting rights during the 2023 general elections.

It stated that it has not yet to added new registrants, captured at the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to the Voters’ Register for the 2023 poll.

The National Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, said that no new registrant would be added to the register until the supplemental activities for their integration have been completed in line with the law.

Okoye, through a statement released in Abuja on yesterday, disclosed that on July 31, the commission suspended the CVR to commence supplemental activities that would culminate in the integration of new registrants into the final register of voters for the 2023 General Election.

“The attention of the commission has been drawn to a report of a press conference addressed by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on the Register of Voters for the 2023 general election.

“The commission recognises and respects the right of citizens, either as individuals and groups, to demand explanation from public agencies, including INEC, and to hold them accountable.

“However, it is always important that caution is exercised so that such interventions do not unwittingly sow doubts in the public mind, thereby diminishing public confidence and trust in the electoral process,” he said.

The Chairman stressed that no new registrant has yet been added to the Register of Voters for the 2023 General Election or will be included until these supplemental activities have been completed in line with the law.

Okoye further said that INEC would continue to provide the public with updates on the progress made on the processes and that the commission is committed to the credibility of the electoral process in Nigeria.

“We appeal for your support while we painstakingly deal with the cleanup of the register and other processes that will guarantee that the general election in 2023 is free, fair, credible and inclusive,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

