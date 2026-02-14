INEC may adjust 2027 elections date amid religious criticism

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signalled that it may review the dates earlier fixed for the 2027 General Election following growing criticism from religious and civic stakeholders over a perceived clash with nationally recognised observances.

INEC said that it was aware of public concerns triggered by the recently released Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 polls, consultations have commenced for any possible adjustment.

This came hours after former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and other politicians raised concerns over the date that it would be clashing with the Ramadan fasting and the Lent period as well.

The Electoral umpire disclosed the ongoing consultations yesterday through a statement released by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna.

INEC clarified that the timetable was drawn up in strict compliance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections.

According to the existing INEC Regulations and Guidelines, first introduced in 2019, elections into key national offices are fixed for specific Saturdays in a general election year. Paragraph 2 of the Regulation provides that elections to the offices of President and Vice President, as well as the National Assembly, shall hold on the third Saturday of February, while governorship and state assembly elections shall follow two weeks later.

In line with those provisions, the Commission fixed Saturday, February 20, 2027, for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, and Saturday, March 6, 2027, for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections.

However, the dates have drawn criticism from religious bodies and community leaders who argue that the February poll may coincide with significant faith-based observances, potentially affecting voter turnout and participation in parts of the country.

Responding to the concerns, INEC said it “remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections.”

The Commission confirmed that it is undertaking consultations with relevant stakeholders and may seek legislative intervention, where necessary, to adjust the dates — provided that any change remains within constitutional and statutory boundaries.

Political analysts say any shift in the election timetable would require careful legal consideration, as election timelines are closely tied to constitutional provisions governing tenure and transition.

INEC reiterated its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and the credible conduct of the 2027 General Election, assuring Nigerians that any decision reached after consultations would be communicated promptly.

The development underscores the delicate balance between legal compliance and social sensitivity as preparations gradually begin for what is expected to be another closely watched electoral cycle in Africa’s most populous nation.