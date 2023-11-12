INEC fixes Saturday for fresh elections across nine Kogi wards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plans to conduct a fresh polls next Saturday, November 18th, across nine wards with 59 polling units in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state.

The nine Wards where the electoral umpire had concluded plans to hold a fresh poll were Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu with 15,136 registered voters, while INEC maintained that the law permits that a fresh poll be held whenever infractions are discovered during the exercise.

The commission added that the total exercise could be declared inconclusive if the Returning Officer considered that the number of eligible voters across the polling units where the exercise were cancelled were more that the margin between the leading candidates.

INEC said that the decision was taken after receiving an update from Kogi regarding the suspension of election in some locations in the state where result sheets were completed before the commencement of voting.

The National Commissioner, INEC, Mohammed Haruna, announced this in a statement released on Sunday amid ongoing collation of votes cast during the exercise conducted across the 21 Local Governments in the state.

According to the statement, “The most critical incident occurred in nine out of 10 Wards in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area (LGA). We received reports of similar and other incidents in Adavi (5 Polling Units in Okunchi/Ozuri/Onieka Ward), Ajaokuta (5 Polling Units in Adogo Ward), Okehi (1 Polling Unit in Eika/Ohizenyi Ward) and Okene (5 Polling Units in Obehira Uvete Ward). Results from the affected Polling Units have been accounted for in Form EC40G for the four LGAs.

“However, in the case of Ogori/Magongo LGA, only the result of Oshobane Ward II with eight Polling Units and 2,264 registered voters has been collated. Election in the other nine Wards (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) involving 59 Polling Units and 15,136 registered voters remain suspended.

“In line with Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Clause 59 of INEC Regulations and Guidelines on the Conduct of Elections 2022, a fresh election will be held on Saturday 18th November 2023 in the affected Polling Units.”

Already, election results from 18 of the 21 local government areas in Kogi State have been collated and the council already announced were Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Kogi, Mopa-Muro, Olamaboro, Ofu, Okehi, Omala, Ogori/Magongo, Okene, Yagba East and Yagba West local governments.

Results of Ibaji, Igalamela-Odolu, and Lokoja LGAs were being awaited by the State Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

From the result announced so far, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka; as well as his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Usman Ododo, are in a tight race so far.

Aside from Ajaka and Ododo, who is an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi under Governor Yahaya Bello, other strong contenders in the race include Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (ADC) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

