INEC fixes new date for Adamawa, Kebbi, other supplementary elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, April 15 for governorship, national, and state assembly supplementary elections in Kebbi, Adamawa states, and other supplementary elections across the country.

INEC said that the new date was approved as it would allow for proper planning for the poll and allow the political parties as well as the candidates get ready for the exercise.

The commission made the disclosure through a statement released on its official social media handle on Monday after several minutes of deliberations.

“Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National, and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023. A detailed official statement will follow shortly,” the tweet reads.

The announcement comes barely one week after the governorship elections of Kebbi and Adamawa states were declared inconclusive by the States’ Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC)

The election in Kebbi was declared inconclusive due to breaches of electoral laws that led to cancellation of results in polling units within 20 of the state’s 21 local government areas (LGAs).

INEC’s Returning Officer in the state, Prof. Yusuf Sa’idu, said violence, destruction of election materials, disruption of electoral proceedings and over-voting played a role in having the election declared inconclusive.

