INEC fixes voters’ registration resumption for next two weeks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that the commission has concluded plans to resume nationwide Continuous Voter Registration scheduled for June 28 to allow eligible Nigerians register and be able to participate during coming election.

The electoral umpire said that plans have also been perfected to ensure fast collection of permanent voters card after completion of registration of eligible Nigerians across the country.

The INEC Deputy Director of Voter Education Division, Mary Nkem, who spoke during a roadshow on the CVR organised by the commission in Abuja, said that the exercise would be taking place from 9 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday, excluding weekends.

According to her, it will involve two processes, that is, online pre-registration and physical registration. So, people can sit in the comfort of their homes and login details for registration.

Nkem explained that after the pre-registration, those who have registered would go to their local government or the commission’s state office to capture for biometrics and photographs or you appear physically at any designated register.

She also said that the commission would come up with the guidelines for the collection of permanent voters’ card. At the road show were INEC staff members from the voter education and publicity department, members of the National Youth Service Corps, among others.

The road show was to create awareness and to mobilise eligible voters in Abuja for the resumption of the exercise. “It is also to let FCT residents know those who are being targeted in the exercise; those who have turned 18 after the last registration exercise, or those who are more than 18 years but have never registered.

“This exercise is also for those who have issues with their accreditation during the past elections, those who have issues with their Permanent Voter Cards or their biometric details,” Nkem explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

