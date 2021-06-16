INEC fixes date for Ekiti, Osun guber polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, June 18, 2022, and Saturday, July 16, 2022, for governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States respectively.

It added that the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the two governorship elections have been uploaded on the electoral umpire’s website and social media platforms.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the date during a meeting held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, urged political parties and aspirants to ensure rancor-free primaries and conduct peaceful electioneering campaigns.

He noted that the announcement had been made to ensure political parties and aspirants have enough time to plan and strategies on their move and how to woo citizens for support before the election.

“In keeping with our policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations by all concerned, the Commission has approved that the Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on Saturday, June 18, 2022, while the Osun State Governorship election will hold one month later on Saturday, July 16, 2022,” he said.

Continuing, he said, u added, “Looking to the near future, the Commission is preparing to conduct the remaining off-season end of tenure elections ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Already, activities listed in the timetable for the Anambra State Governorship election are being implemented. So too are those of the FCT Area Council election holding on February 12, 2022.”

