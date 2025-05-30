INEC fixes date for Ekiti, Osun guber elections

Political parties, aspirants, and stakeholders in Ekiti and Osun can now begin preparations for the 2026 governorship race as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the election dates and schedule of activities for both states.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed that the Ekiti State Governorship Election will hold on Saturday, June 20, 2026, while the Osun State Governorship Election is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2026.

According to Yakubu, the early announcement is intended to give all stakeholders—including political parties, candidates, civil society organisations, and the electorate—ample time to prepare for the critical democratic exercise.

“INEC remains steadfast in its mission to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. Our preparations begin early to safeguard the integrity of the process and to encourage broad participation,” Professor Yakubu stated on Friday.

The INEC Chairman also announced the commission’s plan to release a comprehensive set of guidelines and a detailed election timetable in the coming months.

Political parties are expected to conduct their primaries within the timeframe that will be outlined by the commission and are urged to resolve any internal disputes amicably and promptly.

In line with its ongoing electoral reforms, INEC noted that efforts are being intensified to enhance the efficiency of the electoral process. These include the deployment of advanced technology, improved voter verification systems, and continuous training of electoral officers.

INEC called on all stakeholders to play their part in upholding democratic values, encouraging citizens to stay engaged and informed as Nigeria prepares for another round of critical state-level elections.

“The success of any election lies in the collective effort of all participants. We urge parties, candidates, and voters to commit to peaceful conduct and adhere to the rules that govern our democracy,” the commission added.

As the countdown to the elections begins, INEC advised the public to follow its official platforms for accurate updates and verified information.