INEC fixes date for 2023 presidential election, suggests electoral review

Barely a year after the last general election in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has announced February 18th, 2023 for the next presidential poll in the country.

INEC added that for the election to be free and fair as well as fast-track electoral process, the country’s present Electoral Act should be reviewed to allow the use of technologies during the exercise.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, announced the date at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on Thursday.

Yakubu, who claimed that the country had 855 days left before another presidential election, urged the house to ensure timely review of the electoral process in order to build on gains recorded in Edo and Ondo gubernatorial poll where technologies were deployed in results transmission.

Some of the novel strategies adopted by the electoral umpire during the gubernatorial election include a dedicated online portal and INEC Result Viewing (IRV), to enable Nigerians to view results from polling units in real-time on election days, as well as the use of the Z-pad.

In his remarks, the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the constitution review was important to correct the areas that were not in tandem with current realities and correct the lapses.

According to him, we are commencing this constitutional review process at a time of great and ongoing upheaval in our country and we believe the outcome will address issues raised by the protesters.

“New challenges emerge daily from every corner. Some of these challenges are of our own making, and others, we could not have foreseen or been prepared for,”

“Whichever may be the case, the Nigerian people look up to us as a government to proffer solutions that work, to do the heavy lifting of writing the new constitution, one better suited to our current aspirations and reflecting our vision of the future.”