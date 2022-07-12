INEC extends voter cards collection deadline ahead Osun governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to July 14 for those interested in exercising their francise in Osun State ahead of the governorship election.

INEC said that the extension would help to ensure that all eligible voters were not disenfranchised from performing their civic duties during the election slated for Saturday, July 16.

Announcing the extension on Tuesday, the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed it through a statement via the commission’s verified social media handle page.

According to the terse statement, “Extending the last date for the collection of PVCs to Thursday14th July 2022 i.e. 24 hours to the election,”

“I appeal to all registered voters that are yet to collect their PVCs to seize the opportunity of the additional measures to do so.

“Many of the PVCs have already been collected by citizens. Of the 1,955,657 registered voters in Osun State, 1,479,595 (or 76%) have collected their cards as at Sunday 10th July 2022.”

