INEC extends PVC collection over low voter turnout

The electoral umpire announced the extension on Saturday after a meeting of INEC’s 36 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

In a statement released by a National Commissioner with the electoral umpire, Festus Okoye, said the time frame has been pushed forward by one week.

According to the statement, “Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week. The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023.

“This is the second time the Commission is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will be the last extension of the exercise. The collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9 am and end at 5 pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.”

Okoye encouraged Nigerians who were yet to pick their PVCs to do so but hailed the progress made so far in the exercise, describing the patience and doggedness of citizens as an indication that they were ready to perform their duties.

INEC, therefore, called on Nigerians to report sharp practices in PVC collection centres, assuring that the Commission will act on them.

“The Commission will continue to act on all reported cases of sharp practices during the ongoing PVC collection and will ensure that no Nigerian is disadvantaged and all those that carried out valid registration have an opportunity of collecting their PVCs,” it said.