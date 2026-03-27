INEC extends deadline for party membership register submission

The Independent National Electoral Commission has extended the deadline for submitting political parties’ membership registers as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

INEC said the adjustment follows concerns raised by political parties during a meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, regarding the earlier submission timeline.

The decision was announced in Abuja on Friday by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna.

The initial schedule had set the submission period from April 1 to April 21, 2026.

According to INEC, the commission revised the timeline to ensure compliance with the Electoral Act 2026.

Political parties are now allowed to conduct their primaries within the period from April 23 to May 30, 2026.

INEC emphasized that parties must submit their membership registers at least 21 days before their respective primaries.

This adjustment extends the final deadline for submitting membership registers to May 10, 2026, instead of the original April 21, 2026.

INEC reaffirmed its commitment to working with political parties to ensure a credible and transparent electoral process for the 2027 general elections.