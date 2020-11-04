INEC earmarks N1bn for voter registration ahead 2023 election

Ahead of 2023 general election, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has earmarked the sum of N1billion for another round of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) that would commence next year.

Aside from the registration funds, the commission has appealed to the Federal Government to approve N5.2 billion earlier deducted from its 2020 budget over the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

This Chairman of the electoral body, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced the funds required by the commission on Wednesday when he appeared before the Senate Committee on INEC.

Yakubu, while educating the committee on plans for next year on Wednesday, said that he was in support of diaspora voting and that it would reduce voter apathy in the country.

The chairman further appealed to the National Assembly to amend the country’s Electoral Act in order to allow Nigerians in diaspora to perform their civic rights.

It would be recalled that INEC had earlier scheduled October for voter registration but was called off after COVID-19 pandemic spread to the country.

The Chief Press Secretary to the commission said the virus was still very much in the community and CVR is a national exercise that requires the mobilisation of a lot of equipment, materials, and personnel.