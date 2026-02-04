INEC draws up timetable for 2027 poll amid Electoral Act delay

Amid the National Assembly’s delay in passing the Electoral Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election have been concluded to ensure a free, fair, and credible poll in the country.

INEC said that the decision to draw up the timetable was to reaffirm to Nigerians its preparedness for the 2027 general election, insisting that delays surrounding amendments to the Electoral Act will not derail ongoing plans or disrupt core electoral timelines already in place.

According to the agency, the timetable and other activities were concluded based on existing legal provisions, noting that while proposed changes remain under consideration, operational preparations continue within the framework of the current law.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, acknowledged that legislative revisions could affect aspects of election planning, but stressed that the Commission has already submitted its recommendations and must proceed under prevailing statutes.

Amupitan, who made the remarks on Wednesday in Abuja during INEC’s first quarterly consultative meeting with Civil Society Organisations, explained that uncertainty around the amended Act requires caution but does not amount to institutional unpreparedness.

“While we have made our submissions to the National Assembly, the passage of the amendment may have implications for certain items in our timetable. However, for now, the Commission has no choice but to operate within the framework of the subsisting Electoral Act,” he added.

The INEC chairman also urged CSOs to intensify mobilisation for Permanent Voter Card collection in the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the Area Council elections scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026, noting that PVC distribution ends on February 10.

“The ongoing PVC distribution in the FCT will end on 10th February 2026, and we do not want anyone to be disenfranchised. As partners, we urge you to help mobilise FCT residents to go out and collect their PVCs,” Amupitan said.

Providing updates on election logistics, he disclosed that 1,680,315 registered voters would participate across 2,822 polling units in the six FCT Area Councils, with 570 candidates contesting various positions, while non-sensitive materials have been delivered and BVAS configuration is ongoing.

Amupitan further announced that INEC had accredited 83 domestic and five foreign observer groups, scheduled a mock accreditation exercise for February 7, and confirmed same-day bye-elections in Rivers and Kano states, while calling on lawmakers to fast-track Electoral Act amendments ahead of 2027.