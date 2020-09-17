INEC dispatches sensitive electoral materials to councils ahead Edo poll

As part of the measures to prevent any hitches during Edo gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dispatched sensitive materials to the 18 Local Government areas in the state.

INEC said that early dispatch of the sensitive electoral materials was to part of the strategy to voting start at the stipulated hours as announced and agreed with political parties vying for the seat.

The materials were distributed to each of the councils after electoral officials concluded sorting at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Benin ahead of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Speaking to newsmen after the exercise on Thursday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in OgunProf. Olayinka Raji, who was drafted to support in the Edo poĺl, disclosed that the sensitive materials had arrived the state since Monday.

Raji added that the sensitive materials were conveyed with INEC vehicles and were accompanied by security personnel, just as he disclosed that the vehicles were under tracking system and were being monitored closely.

“We were here yesterday with all the party agents, observers and security personnel to inspect the materials and the agents were satisfied with what they saw.

“Fortunately the materials have been sorted and batched. The party agents were also with us today. All the materials have left with adequate security and over there the materials will be received by party agents”, he added.

Raji disclosed that four National Electoral Commissioners and two supporting RECs were deployed for the election and that each of the six commissioners would supervise the poll in three local government areas.

“Those in charge of local government that are far away have gone with the materials. I am here because am in charge of the three local government areas within the metropolis.

“From here I will be going to the three local government areas under my supervision to ensure that the materials got there,” he added.