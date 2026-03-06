INEC denies claims about resignation deadline for election candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed claims circulating online that it set March 26 as the deadline for government officials seeking to contest elections to resign.

The Commission clarified that it has not issued any such directive, describing the graphic being circulated as fabricated and misleading.

INEC urged the public, media organizations, and political stakeholders to ignore the false message and rely only on its verified channels for accurate election information.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commission reiterated that all official updates are communicated exclusively through its official website, verified social media accounts, and authorized press releases.

It warned that sharing unverified content can mislead the public and compromise the integrity of electoral information.

INEC reminded all political office seekers that official timelines and requirements for contesting elections will only be communicated through its authorized channels, and no other sources should be considered reliable.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to providing accurate, timely, and transparent updates, ensuring citizens and stakeholders are properly informed throughout the electoral process.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a graphic currently circulating online claiming that the Commission has announced March 26 as the deadline for government officials seeking election to resign.

“The Commission wishes to state clearly that the information is false and did not emanate from INEC. INEC has not issued any such announcement, and the graphic being circulated is fake and misleading. Members of the public, media organisations, and political stakeholders are therefore advised to disregard the message in its entirety.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all official information, announcements, and updates from the Commission are published only through INEC’s verified channels, including: The official website: https://www.inecnigeria.org, The Commission’s verified social media platforms, Official press releases from the Commission

“The Commission remains committed to providing accurate, timely, and transparent information to the public.