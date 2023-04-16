INEC declares Tambuwal winner of Sokoto South senatorial election

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has been declared the winner of the Sokoto South senatorial district election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tambuwal, a two term governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged winner of the election after he polled a total number of 100,860 votes.

With a vote margin of 4,976, he defeated his closest rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent senator, Abdullahi Dambuwa, who scored 95,884 votes.

Announcing outcome of the poll on Sunday in Bodinga Local Government Area of the state, the Returning Officer, Prof. Abubakar Bagudo, said that the governor has satisfied requirements of the law.

Earlier, Tambuwal picked the PDP presidential form before he announced his withdrawal on the day of the primary for the eventual candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

However, he will be returning to the National Assembly as a senator representing Sokoto South senatorial district with his latest victory. The governor had also served as a three-term Federal House of Representatives member representing the Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency where he emerged as the Speaker between 2011 to 2015.

