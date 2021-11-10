INEC declares Soludo as winner of Anambra governorship poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ex-governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, winner of the Anambra Governorship Election, ending over three days of voting process in the state.

Soludo was declared the winner of the gubernatorial poll by INEC after winning election in 19 of the 20 local governments where the exercise was conducted by the electoral umpire.

The Returning Officer of the Anambra Governorship Election, Prof Florence Obi, announced the result on Wednesday at the INEC office in Awka, the Anambra State capital after results of the supplementary election conducted in Ihiala was counted and recorded as polled for each of the parties.

The 61-year-old financial expert won with 112,229 votes beating Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress who got 43,285 votes. Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party polled 21,261 votes came fourth.

Soludo’s walk to victory was paved with stony challenges including legal battles and intra-party squabbles but the Supreme Court in Abuja affirmed him as APGA governorship candidate. This was after the sacking of a former APGA candidate, Chukwuma Umeoji, by the court.

Umeoji, who is the current member of the House of Representatives representing Aguata Federal Constituency in Anambra State, was recently sacked by a court decision after his name had been listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission as APGA’s candidate.

