INEC declares Soludo Anambra gubernatorial election winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Chukwuma Soludo, winner of the Anambra State governorship election after polling the highest vote during the exercise in the state.
INEC declared the Soludo, who is the incumbent governor, as winner after announcing results from the 21 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.
The electoral umpire said that polled 422,664 votes, maintaining a decisive lead over his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 99,445 votes.
On Sunday while announcing the results added that other candidates, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) had 8,208 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 1,401 votes.
State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie, announced the figures after the collation exercise at the commission’s headquarters in Awka.
Results by local government area
Dunukofia LGA
APC: 3,284 | APGA: 14,892 | LP: 71 | PDP: 16
Awka North LGA
APC: 3,661 | APGA: 15,895 | LP: 299 | PDP: 203
Njikoka LGA
APC: 5,687 | APGA: 22,213 | LP: 311 | PDP: 47
Nnewi South LGA
APC: 9,281 | APGA: 17,286 | LP: 73 | PDP: 12
Nnewi North LGA
APC: 5,441 | APGA: 20,320 | LP: 1,140 | PDP: 45
Ayamelum LGA
APC: 7,478 | APGA: 13,340 | LP: 117 | PDP: 13
Anambra East LGA
APC: 3,108 | APGA: 14,665 | LP: 304 | PDP: 207
Ogbaru LGA
APC: 3,768 | APGA: 22,803 | LP: 347 | PDP: 30
Oyi LGA
APC: 5,118 | APGA: 18,882 | LP: 3,641 | PDP: 16
Orumba North LGA
APC: 2,615 | APGA: 24,664 | LP: 131 | PDP: 17
Orumba South LGA
APC: 2,828 | APGA: 19,818 | LP: 16 | PDP: 18
Aguata LGA
APC: 4,125 | APGA: 35,559 | LP: 124 | PDP: 82
Onitsha North LGA
APC: 4,677 | APGA: 24,225 | LP: 500 | PDP: 111
Onitsha South LGA
APC: 4,156 | APGA: 15,742 | LP: 615 | PDP: 73
Anaocha LGA
APC: 5,956 | APGA: 20,118 | LP: 483 | PDP: 42
Awka South LGA
APC: 5,038 | APGA: 27,896 | LP: 520 | PDP: 63
Idemili South LGA
APC: 6,015 | APGA: 17,224 | LP: 276 | PDP: 40
Ekwusigo LGA
APC: 2,973 | APGA: 18,749 | LP: 194 | PDP: 70
Idemili North LGA
APC: 6,383 | APGA: 25,498 | LP: 1,275 | PDP: 125
Ihiala LGA
APC: 4,425 | APGA: 23,557 | LP: 135 | PDP: —
Anambra West LGA
APC: 16,595 | APGA: 71,365 | YPP: 2,871 | ADC: 152