INEC declares Soludo Anambra gubernatorial election winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Chukwuma Soludo, winner of the Anambra State governorship election after polling the highest vote during the exercise in the state.

INEC declared the Soludo, who is the incumbent governor, as winner after announcing results from the 21 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The electoral umpire said that polled 422,664 votes, maintaining a decisive lead over his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 99,445 votes.

On Sunday while announcing the results added that other candidates, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) had 8,208 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 1,401 votes.

State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie, announced the figures after the collation exercise at the commission’s headquarters in Awka.

Results by local government area

Dunukofia LGA

APC: 3,284 | APGA: 14,892 | LP: 71 | PDP: 16

Awka North LGA

APC: 3,661 | APGA: 15,895 | LP: 299 | PDP: 203

Njikoka LGA

APC: 5,687 | APGA: 22,213 | LP: 311 | PDP: 47

Nnewi South LGA

APC: 9,281 | APGA: 17,286 | LP: 73 | PDP: 12

Nnewi North LGA

APC: 5,441 | APGA: 20,320 | LP: 1,140 | PDP: 45

Ayamelum LGA

APC: 7,478 | APGA: 13,340 | LP: 117 | PDP: 13

Anambra East LGA

APC: 3,108 | APGA: 14,665 | LP: 304 | PDP: 207

Ogbaru LGA

APC: 3,768 | APGA: 22,803 | LP: 347 | PDP: 30

Oyi LGA

APC: 5,118 | APGA: 18,882 | LP: 3,641 | PDP: 16

Orumba North LGA

APC: 2,615 | APGA: 24,664 | LP: 131 | PDP: 17

Orumba South LGA

APC: 2,828 | APGA: 19,818 | LP: 16 | PDP: 18

Aguata LGA

APC: 4,125 | APGA: 35,559 | LP: 124 | PDP: 82

Onitsha North LGA

APC: 4,677 | APGA: 24,225 | LP: 500 | PDP: 111

Onitsha South LGA

APC: 4,156 | APGA: 15,742 | LP: 615 | PDP: 73

Anaocha LGA

APC: 5,956 | APGA: 20,118 | LP: 483 | PDP: 42

Awka South LGA

APC: 5,038 | APGA: 27,896 | LP: 520 | PDP: 63

Idemili South LGA

APC: 6,015 | APGA: 17,224 | LP: 276 | PDP: 40

Ekwusigo LGA

APC: 2,973 | APGA: 18,749 | LP: 194 | PDP: 70

Idemili North LGA

APC: 6,383 | APGA: 25,498 | LP: 1,275 | PDP: 125

Ihiala LGA

APC: 4,425 | APGA: 23,557 | LP: 135 | PDP: —

Anambra West LGA

APC: 16,595 | APGA: 71,365 | YPP: 2,871 | ADC: 152