INEC declares readiness for Ekiti gubernatorial election amid violence fears

Ahead of Ekiti governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared readiness to conduct a free, fair, and credible exercise across the state.

INEC said that all non-sensitive electoral materials have been dispatched to various offices across the state to avoid delay and other hitches that could hinder commencement of the exercise on Saturday, June 18th, 2022.

The Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, gave the assurance on Tuesday while responding to questions on the commission’s preparedness for credible election on a television programme.

Okoye disclosed that the commission has concluded plans to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the June 18 election.

Okoye, who stated that INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, was already in the south-western state, revealed that stakeholders would sign the peace accord on Wednesday.

While disclosing that Yakubu was in Ekiti state barely two weeks ago on a readiness assessment visit, the information chairman stressed that the candidates and electorate should expect credible exercise.

“We visited five local government areas and all the non-sensitive materials have already been diced in accordance with registration areas. Presently the chairman is in Ekiti State and there is going to be a stakeholders’ engagement today and tomorrow, there will be a signing of the peace accord.”

To avoid glitches in the election, the INEC commissioner said the electoral body conducted a mock accreditation in 12 polling units across the three senatorial districts of the state two weeks ago.

According to him, we are confident that the BVAS will perform optimally. So we expect a very good governorship election in Ekiti on June 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Okoye stated that the commission would ensure that every Nigerian that approaches its officers during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) were registered and receive their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) before the 2023 general election.

He stated that INEC would ensure that every Nigerian was registered to participate in next year’s polls, adding that eligible voters who did not get their PVC before the 2019 elections could do so.

“We want to assure Nigerians that every Nigerian who is desirous of registering will have an opportunity of doing that. INEC chairman has promised that the commission will do whatever it takes and will keep every option open to make sure that all Nigerians can register.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

