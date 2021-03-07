INEC declares Jigawa APC candidate as by-election winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammad Adamu, has emerged the winner of Saturday’s Kafinhausa State Constituency by-election in Jigawa.

Adamu polled 14,924 votes to beat other candidates in the election. The poll took place across the 120 polling units in the area.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmed Kutama, declared the result at the collation centre in Kafinhausa Local Government Area.

He said that the APC candidate defeated his closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Garba Tambale, who polled 8,612 votes.

The electoral officer declared Adamu the winner, having secured the highest number of votes.

The third contestant was Usman Isyako of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) who secured 72 votes.