INEC declares APC candidate Zamfara by-election winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Kamilu Sa’idu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the recent by-election in Zamfara State.

Sa’idu was declared winner after securing victory over his closest rival, Muhammad Kurya of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by a wide margin.

“Kamilu Sa’idu of the APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” the Returning Officer announced on Friday.

In the supplementary election, Sa’idu garnered 1,181 votes, while Kurya received 194 and across the entire constituency, the APC accumulated 8,182 votes, compared to the PDP’s 5,544.

The by-election, which took place in Kaura-Namoda South Constituency, required a supplementary poll in two registration areas, Sakajiki with two polling units and Kyambarawa with three, after the initial contest was declared inconclusive at the collation centre in Kasuwar Daji.

The original margin of 1,662 votes between the leading candidates was less than the 3,265 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the affected polling units.

Following this declaration, Kamilu Sa’idu is set to represent Kaura-Namoda South Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Political observers noted that the supplementary election was conducted smoothly, with heightened security measures to ensure a transparent process.