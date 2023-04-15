INEC declares APC candidate winner of Yobe South senatorial seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ibrahim Bomai as the duly elected senator-elect representing Yobe South senatorial district.

Bomqi polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Halilu Mazagane, who had 68,885 votes after the exercise in the state.

Announcing the result on Saturday at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the Returning Officer, Abatcha Melemi explained Bomai polled had over 700 votes higher than the PDP candidate for the election.

INEC had earlier declared the election in zone inconclusive resulting from over voting at Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state.

The Returning Officer, who could not entertain questions, told journalists that his mandate was just to declare the winner.

