After a thorough vote counting exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tokunbo Abiru, winner of Lagos East senatorial bye-election conducted in the state.

INEC announced that Abiru obtained a total of 89,204 votes to win the election and was closely followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, who polled a total of 11,257 votes to emerge second.

