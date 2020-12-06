INEC declares Abiru as Lagos-East senatorial bye-election winner

After a thorough vote counting exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tokunbo Abiru, winner of Lagos East senatorial bye-election conducted in the state.

INEC announced that Abiru obtained a total of 89,204 votes to win the election and was closely followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, who polled a total of 11,257 votes to emerge second.

Abiru, who polled the highest votes in the five local government areas in the senatorial district, contested against 11 candidates during the election conducted yesterday.

Aside from Gbadamosi, others were Muyiwa Adebanjo, Action Alliance; Mercy Adeoye, African Action Congress, and John Kome, African Democratic Congress.

Others were Adebowale Ogunlaru, Action Democratic Party; Adetokunbo Abiru, All Progressives Congress; Olusola Babatope, Allied Peoples Movement; Florence Trautman, Labour Party; Adijat Lawal, New Nigeria Peoples Party; Akin Olukunle, National Rescue Movement; Saheed Aluko, Social Democratic Party and Taiwo Temitope, Young Progressive Party.

Addressing newsmen after the declaration, Abiru described the victory at the poll as the smoothest victory our party has secured in its recent history.

Abiru, in his victory speech, added that the outcome of the electoral process was no doubt an affirmation of the ongoing expansion of APC political support base, not just in Lagos East, but also across the state.

“It is without doubt a proof of the degree of public trust we have earned in our party’s two decades or more in governance in Lagos State.

“The election has been held and we have won with a landslide. Now that we have secured this Senatorial mandate; we cannot afford to fail our people. We cannot afford to fail those who voted for us; those who chose not to vote for us for whatever reasons and those who did not vote at all. We cannot afford to betray the invaluable trust our people reposed in us as a political party and as their representatives in government. Now is the time to translate all the promises we made into positive and tangible outcomes our people are expecting us to bring about. Now is the time to take our people from the realm of expectations to the limelight of fulfilment”, he added.