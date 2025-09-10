INEC confirms Mark, Aregbesola as ADC chairman, secretary

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed Senator David Mark as the recognised National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following a period of intense internal tension within the party.

The Commission also recognised former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as the party’s National Secretary, along with other key officials who were unveiled during the party’s coalition ceremony held in Abuja in July.

The newly recognised leadership team includes Ibrahim Mani as Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as Financial Secretary, and Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor as Legal Adviser, all serving under the leadership of Senator Mark.

The development, which was posted on the Commission’s website on Wednesday, brings an end to the long-running controversy over the party’s leadership structure.

With seasoned political figures now at the helm, the ADC is expected to undergo a rebranding process, reconcile internal factions, and intensify mobilisation efforts nationwide.

Party members remain optimistic that the fresh leadership will unify the party’s ranks and reposition the ADC as a credible alternative to Nigeria’s dominant political blocs.

Furthermore, sources within the party revealed that the new leadership team is preparing to embark on a nationwide reconciliation and mobilisation tour.

The outreach will focus on reviving grassroots structures, addressing lingering divisions, and strengthening the party’s presence in key battleground states ahead of the 2027 general elections.