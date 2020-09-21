INEC commends electorate compliance during Edo gubernatorial election

The Independent, National Electoral Commission (INEC), has commended the people of Edo for complying to the rules and regulations guiding voting processes during the election which had led to the success of the gubernatorial poll conducted over the weekend in the state.
It also extended appreciation to stakeholders in their commitment to conducting a free and fair election as promised, advised that such energy should be channeled towards Ondo’s forthcoming poll stipulated to hold on Oct 10, 2020.
The Chairman, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the commendation in Abuja while winding down the commission’s Situation room on the Edo Governorship election
