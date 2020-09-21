Report on Interest
INEC commends electorate compliance during Edo gubernatorial election

BY News Desk

By Wada Maminetu Ibe

 

Yakubu reminded all stakeholders that there was no respite yet saying that all the attention would be shifted to Ondo where another governorship election would be held.
He said that three weeks after that, it would be the series of by-elections in 11 States, on Oct. 31.
 Yakubu challenged all INEC staff and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke by the standard in the conduct of elections.

 

