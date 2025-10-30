INEC clears eight associations for party registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that eight out of fourteen pre-qualified political associations have successfully completed the upload of all required documents for registration as political parties.

The Commission said the development reflects its ongoing commitment to transparency, compliance, and inclusivity in the recognition of new political parties across the country.

The announcement was made in Abuja on Thursday, following INEC’s regular meeting, where members reviewed progress reports on the registration exercise and assessed submissions made through its online portal.

According to a statement signed by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, the associations that completed all required uploads as of October 19, 2025, are: All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), Abundance Social Party (ASP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Green Future Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP), and Peoples Freedom Party (PFP).

INEC stated that the next phase of the process will involve a detailed verification of the submitted documents to ensure full compliance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, and the 2022 Guidelines for Political Party Registration.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic system through fair, transparent, and credible political processes.