INEC clears 16 political party for Anambra governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved 16 out of 19 political parties to participate in the Anambra State governorship election, scheduled to hold on November 8, 2025.

According to INEC, two parties, the African Action Congress (AAC) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM), have nominated female governorship candidates, while six others, Accord, All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party, Labour Party (LP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), are fielding female running mates.

However, the Commission noted that no political party has nominated a person with disability as a candidate. The ages of the cleared candidates range between 36 and 71 years.

These details were disclosed by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement accompanying the publication of the final list of candidates and the official commencement of campaigns for the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

Olumekun confirmed that in line with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, political parties are now permitted to begin their electioneering campaigns in public starting from Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and must end by midnight on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

According to the statement, “The public may recall that the Commission recently published the personal particulars of candidates that emerged from primaries conducted by political parties for the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election. A total of 16 Political Parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday 12th May 2025.

In line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, Political Parties are empowered to replace their candidates who voluntarily withdraw from the race. Accordingly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) conducted a fresh primary election to replace its candidate while four Political Parties replaced their Deputy Governorship candidates. They are Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The deadline for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates was Monday 2nd June 2025.

Consequently, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2025 Anambra State Governorship election.

“The full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.

“As enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission wishes to remind Political Parties, candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings. For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate.

“The Anambra State Governorship election will hold on Saturday 8th November 2025,” it concluded.