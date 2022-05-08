INEC Chairman’s presidential bid and Death of Sarcasm

I wrote a tongue-in-cheek, intentionally sarcastic status update yesterday that I won’t be surprised of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, gets an All Progressives Congress, APC presidential nomination form while still an INEC chairman given the norm-bending absurdities that we’ve been seeing in APC’s presidential nomination exercise where a serving Central Bank of Nigeria CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has thrown his hat in the ring of presidential contest without first resigning his job.

In apparent reaction to my sarcasm, INEC issued a statement today insisting that the INEC chairman will not run for president

“Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC chairman joins the presidential race….It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen,” INEC said in an official statement.

I initially said satire was dead in Nigeria when I read the statement. I was wrong. Satire is alive and kicking at INEC. It writes itself there. All you have to do is read it.

Seriously, though, the fact that INEC has a need to officially respond to a joke, an obvious joke, about its chairman joining the APC presidential nomination charade dramatizes the depths of silliness to which our politics have sunk under APC.

Farooq Kperogi is a lecturer based in abroad and public affairs analyst

